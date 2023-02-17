Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A bizarre scene at the University of Alabama Student Center on February 17.

A backpack caught fire around 12:30 p.m.

The University sent out an alert on social media saying:

“A small fire was reported in the UA Student Center. The building has been evacuated until the smoke is ventilated. The building will remain closed as firefighters respond and clear the smoke. Avoid the area.”

It’s not clear what started the fire. The Student Center reopened about 20 minutes later.

