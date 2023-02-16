Very warm this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Temperatures today will reach the lower 80s for most of the area. Winds will be breezy as the cold front gets closer so keep that in mind for any outdoor plans today. The cold front will move through overnight and bring us a little rain, overall our severe threat is very low as this moves through it will be weaking as it pushes through Alabama but it never hurts to have a way to receive warnings if we see any. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs only in the upper 50s. The weekend will include plenty of sunshine with low end rain chances back in the forecast by Tuesday.

TODAY - Partly sunny, a few showers later. High near 80°. Winds S 10-15 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Scattered showers and storms. Low near 52°. Winds SW 10-20 70%

TOMORROW - Morning showers, partly sunny. High near 59°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 64° High: 84° 10%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

