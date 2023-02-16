SpectraCare provides mental health and suicide prevention services to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For over 50 years- people struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues have turned to SpectraCare.

SpectraCare also goes to veteran affairs events to pass out information about their mental health hotline.

Director of Community Services, Candy Gaff, said, ““I know the stigma is out there, but I want people to know that there’s no shame in asking for help we all struggle sometimes and it’s better to go ahead and get that help as soon as you can.”

Out of all suicides committed in Alabama in 2020, over 16 percent were veterans. SpectraCare’s “Don’t Wait Reach Out” program aims to provide mental health resources to those veterans before it’s too late.

They also reach out to veterans’ family organizations to share the warning signs of depression and anxiety. One of their recent efforts has included partnering with gun and pawn shops to hand out gun locks.

One Wiregrass non-profit is working to reduce military and veteran suicides.

“Studies show that if you can delay a suicide attempt by just a few minutes, there is more likely of a chance that it will not be able to be completed,” said Gaff, “and so we figured these locks going on those guns and they say Don’t Wait Reach Out, and it has our 24-7 help line available on it.”

Veterans are an important focus for SpectraCare, but they also provide mental health services to children. They provide court liaisons for youth who have to go before juvenile court for mental health or substance abuse issues.

“We’re meeting them where they are and that’s what we try to do a lot of times in SpectraCare is meet people where they are,” said Gaff.

Part of SpectraCare’s work focuses on reducing the stigma attached with mental health. “In the south, you know if someone just had a surgery we visit them bring them something to eat get them a get-well card, but if we find out somebody is struggling with mental illness we tend to stay away from them and they need that support.”

SpectraCare provides services in Barbour, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Their 24-7 mental health hotline is 1-800-951-4357. To learn more about SpectraCare’s services, click HERE.

