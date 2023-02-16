Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Dothan location
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 soldiers killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
A sixth round of child care bonuses is coming to Alabama care providers.
Alabama DHR set to start next round of child care bonuses
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight talks about rebounding tourism in Dothan during...
Visit Dothan boss “leader in criminal activity,” DOJ claims

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Parts of Georgia grand jury’s Trump report released
According to the arrest affidavit, 46-year-old Michael Dinnan was captured on surveillance...
Pizza shop robbed 4 times by the same man, police say
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in crash
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’