Nashville to host SEC Media Days

SEC coaches and players will come to Nashville in July.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days will be hosted in Nashville.

The media days, which often draw SEC football fans, are set to take place July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville.

This will be the first time for the event to be held in Nashville and the third time for the event to travel outside of the Birmingham metro area, according to a media release. Atlanta has previously hosted the event in both 2018 and 2022.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July. SEC Network will broadcast the four-day event.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and are not an indicator of actual order of appearance.

2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

