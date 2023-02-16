Nashville to host SEC Media Days
SEC coaches and players will come to Nashville in July.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days will be hosted in Nashville.
The media days, which often draw SEC football fans, are set to take place July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville.
This will be the first time for the event to be held in Nashville and the third time for the event to travel outside of the Birmingham metro area, according to a media release. Atlanta has previously hosted the event in both 2018 and 2022.
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July. SEC Network will broadcast the four-day event.
Names below are listed alphabetically by school and are not an indicator of actual order of appearance.
2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 17
LSU – Brian Kelly
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
TUESDAY, July 18
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 20
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
