Missing Person Alert for Houston County woman

47-year-old Sylvia Wynette Hemphill was last heard from by family via cell phone on December 25, 2022.(Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking public assistance in locating a Missing Endangered woman missing since Christmas Day.

According to a flyer posted on the HCSO Facebook page on Wednesday, 47-year-old Sylvia Wynette Hemphill was last heard from by family via cell phone on December 25, 2022.

Hemphill is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, and with brown hair and green eyes. She was last known to reside in the Columbia area of Houston County.

Additional details, such as her direction of travel and description of clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, are unknown at this time.

If you or someone you know has any information as to the whereabouts of Sylvia Hemphill, you are encouraged to contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at either (334) 677-4808 or (334) 677-4807. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

