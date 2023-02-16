Missing Montgomery man’s case closed

Montgomery police are seeking the public's help in finding Andy Tang.
Montgomery police are seeking the public's help in finding Andy Tang.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing 23-year-old Montgomery man has ended, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD confirmed Andy Tang was found deceased. He was reported missing on Feb. 6.

No other details were released, but the police department confirmed no foul play is suspected in Tang’s death and the case has been closed.

