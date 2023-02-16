Health officials break down heart attack warning signs in women

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. It killed over 314,000 women in 2020. That’s about 1 in every 5 female deaths, according to the CDC.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning women of the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

“We tend to think of older persons and older men having heart attacks, but women can certainly be in that group and women don’t traditionally have the symptoms like men have,” Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH said.

Anyone can be the victim of heart disease and the ADPH wants to get the message out of the signs most commonly seen.

“When we think about traditionally a person having crushing chest pain, persons breaking out into a sweat, maybe just feeling as though they are going to lose consciousness,” Dr. Landers said.

However, that is not always the case, especially for women, according to Dr. Landers.

“Women may have unusual symptoms like fatigue, or even abdominal pain,” Dr. Landers said.

Dr. Landers goes on the explain other symptoms women may feel when having a heart attack

“Women may have symptoms more as diaphoresis which again is kind of a shortness of breath and breaking out in sweat,” Dr. Landers said. “Women may have heaviness in their arms. Women may actually not experience chest pain; it may be what they think is the worst case of indigestion they’ve ever had.”

Sandra Galloway is one of those women.

“I had a heart attack last June and I happened to be here at work when it happened,” Galloway, a pulmonary rehab coordinator, said.

Galloway works at Southeast Health Medical Center.

When experiencing a heart attack, she first began feeling sinus issues and heart burn but was in denial.

“I had stayed home from work all week but was determined to return to work on Friday,” Galloway said.

That’s when it hit her.

“We were getting ready for our cardiac rehab class, our first one of the day, and I developed the most excruciating jaw pain,” Galloway said. “I didn’t have any chest pain. I didn’t have anything going down my arm or anything, it was all right here. I felt like I was being smothered.”

Galloways co-workers acted fast. Doctors later put a stint in her blocked artery and she went into recovery.

“The more rapidly people can intervene with measures to reduce damage to the heart, the better the outcome,” Dr. Landers said.

Galloway’s outcome was good. She said she is blessed and thankful for the care she received.

“If I had been at home, we wouldn’t know what the ending of the story would have been,” Galloway said.

Now Galloway is warning other women of risk factors that put them at high probability of having a heart attack.

“I am a female over the age of 55, which puts me at a higher risk,” Galloway said. “I have been an insulin dependent diabetic for 40 years, which puts me at another risk.”

She is counting her blessings each day and is here to share her story to educate people about the importance of caring for their heart.

“We need to be aware of the things that we need to be doing to live a longer, healthier life,” Galloway said.

Dr. Landers said if you are experiencing any of these symptoms to seek medical care immediately.

“If you’re having some symptoms, and again women, think about the unusual symptoms, don’t delay in getting help,” Dr. Landers said.

