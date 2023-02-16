GRAPHIC: RV goes over bridge, one confirmed dead

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials have confirmed one dead after an accident involving an RV in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an RV was carrying a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Interstate 10. For reasons unknown at this time, the RV ran through the guard rail, down the embankment, and into the Chipola River, where it overturned.

Troopers are currently investigating the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more about this incident. If you have any information, please contact authorities.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Emmanuel Christian School is looking forward to a bright future with a new leader at the helm.
Emmanuel Christian names new head of school
