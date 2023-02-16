Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - I-10 is open again after a deadly crash. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a red Volvo with a 53-foot trailer was stopped on the roadway due to traffic from another wreck. A double UPS trailer was coming up from behind them and hit the 53-foot trailer and ended up blocking the Interstate. At least one of the truck drivers has died. The Traffic Homicide Investigation is ongoing.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report they have closed down part of Interstate-10 to work on a crash involving two semi-trucks.

Troopers say the Eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed completely while they work the crash. They are currently working to divert traffic off the interstate at mile marker 136.

Officials confirm at least one of the truck drivers has died.

A traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.