Emmanuel Christian names new head of school

Emmanuel Christian School is looking forward to a bright future with a new leader at the helm.
By Sydney Wallace
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Michelle McDaniel was named head of school of Emmanuel Christian.

As she takes on the new role, McDaniel has let it be known how she will continuously impact the community. McDaniel claims she strives to push boundaries through leadership, education, and spiritual growth.

After hearing of the changes in the Emmanuel Christian school office, parents, faculty, and staff are excited to see what McDaniel has in store. McDaniel is actively serving her community and will continue to bring her leadership expertise to her school and community.

In an interview conducted by WTVY News 4, McDaniel said, “Also from our chapel, just recently on of our students came to know the lord that is amazing. After a chapel service and so that is a way that they’re connected and making sure they’re thriving. Academically I tell the students all the time were going to work hard and then we play”.

