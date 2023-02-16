Cooler Air On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front overnight will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, with a lower-end threat of a stronger storm, especially areas west. Cooler air takes hold for Friday, with the chilly weather to last into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 52°.  Winds S/W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Early rain, then partly cloudy. High near 59°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear and cold. Low near 32°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny.  Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 76° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 84° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/NW at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

