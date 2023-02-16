Andalusia mayor shares city developments, goals for 2023

By Sally Pitts
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Andalusia is on the move. New shops are opening, and redevelopment is happening downtown.

Located in the heart of south-central Alabama, Andalusia is home to Candyland and one of the best high school football stadiums in the state. And Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson said it’s an exciting time for the city.

“We got an awful lot going on,” Johnson said.

Johnson says among the highlights for this year are five new shops that will be open and operating in the Shoppes of Covington by May.

“We expect all five of those to be open with about 125 jobs out there and great offerings for our community,” said Johnson.

The city is also working to redevelop its downtown. Plans include a new pizza shop and a boutique hotel.

Also, an engineering company headquartered in Andalusia has set up office space in the historic Prestwood building.

“It’s been sitting empty now and vacant for many years. CDG engineering company that’s headquartered here in Andalusia is taking the entire top floor,” said Johnson.

Johnson wants Andalusia to become a destination city. While developing the city’s economic opportunities, they are also focused on recreation. Work continues on the new Heritage Park. Johnson said the park will have a water feature, walking and riding trails, an amphitheater, carousel and more.

With all these developments in Andalusia, it has created a housing problem for the city. The mayor’s office says a number of people want to move to Andalusia, but they need more homes to meet the demand.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Geneva County woman
Missing Geneva County woman found
Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight talks about rebounding tourism in Dothan during...
Visit Dothan boss “leader in criminal activity,” DOJ claims
A sixth round of child care bonuses is coming to Alabama care providers.
Alabama DHR set to start next round of child care bonuses
Spencer Saad, 19, of Newton, Alabama has been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder along...
Shots fired in Enterprise lead to attempted murder arrest
When Leslie Seale moved to Alabama, she needed a home that fit her tight budget. Hutto Tower...
Claim: Woman died after resident manager refused to check on her

Latest News

No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Emmanuel Christian School is looking forward to a bright future with a new leader at the helm.
Emmanuel Christian names new head of school
Emmanuel Christian School is looking forward to a bright future with a new leader at the helm.
Emmanuel Christian names new head of school
BBB
Bed Bath and Beyond closing in Dothan