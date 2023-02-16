Andalusia mayor shares city developments, goals for 2023

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Andalusia is on the move. New shops are opening, and redevelopment is happening downtown.

Located in the heart of south-central Alabama, Andalusia is home to Candyland and one of the best high school football stadiums in the state. And Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson said it’s an exciting time for the city.

“We got an awful lot going on,” Johnson said.

Johnson says among the highlights for this year are five new shops that will be open and operating in the Shoppes of Covington by May.

“We expect all five of those to be open with about 125 jobs out there and great offerings for our community,” said Johnson.

The city is also working to redevelop its downtown. Plans include a new pizza shop and a boutique hotel.

Also, an engineering company headquartered in Andalusia has set up office space in the historic Prestwood building.

“It’s been sitting empty now and vacant for many years. CDG engineering company that’s headquartered here in Andalusia is taking the entire top floor,” said Johnson.

Johnson wants Andalusia to become a destination city. While developing the city’s economic opportunities, they are also focused on recreation. Work continues on the new Heritage Park. Johnson said the park will have a water feature, walking and riding trails, an amphitheater, carousel and more.

With all these developments in Andalusia, it has created a housing problem for the city. The mayor’s office says a number of people want to move to Andalusia, but they need more homes to meet the demand.

