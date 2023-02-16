ADOC: Staton inmate complaining of respiratory issues dies

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Staton Correctional Facility inmate died today from what began as respiratory issues.

Reginald Rashard Davis, 41, was serving a life sentence for a murder in Bessemer. According to ADOC, Davis complained of respiratory issues to the health care unit.

Davis was evaluated and treated, but according to ADOC, his condition deteriorated, and he was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Davis’s death. The cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.