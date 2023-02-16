6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Geneva County woman
Missing Geneva County woman found
Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight talks about rebounding tourism in Dothan during...
Visit Dothan boss “leader in criminal activity,” DOJ claims
A sixth round of child care bonuses is coming to Alabama care providers.
Alabama DHR set to start next round of child care bonuses
Spencer Saad, 19, of Newton, Alabama has been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder along...
Shots fired in Enterprise lead to attempted murder arrest
When Leslie Seale moved to Alabama, she needed a home that fit her tight budget. Hutto Tower...
Claim: Woman died after resident manager refused to check on her

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its...
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
A Florida woman shares her story after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her...
Woman shares story of fighting off attacker in gym
The gunman who killed 10 Black people was sentenced to life in prison.
Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow