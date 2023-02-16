2 sentenced in Alabama prison meth conspiracy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced today that two defendants received prison sentences for conspiring to bring methamphetamine into an Alabama prison.

On Feb. 1, a judge sentenced Lamar Graves, Jr., 42, from Attala, Alabama, to 168 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Previously, on Jan. 27, Derrick Antwon Traylor, 44, a resident of Gadsden, Alabama, received a sentence of 262 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Prior to their sentencing hearings, Graves and Traylor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to court records, sometime before 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) began to suspect that Graves, then an inmate at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, was involved in an effort to bring drugs into the facility. Further investigation revealed that Graves was using friends and family members, including Traylor, who were not in prison, to assist him in smuggling drugs into the prison.

“The successful prosecution and sentencing of members of this drug trafficking organization should put on notice those who engage in this type of illegal activity,” stated DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Towanda Thorne-James. “DEA will continue to collaborate with our state and local counterparts to ensure that those who attempt to flood the prison system with illicit substances face federal charges and a lengthy prison sentence.”

Two other co-defendants have federal cases that are still pending.

