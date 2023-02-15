WOW introduces local High School students to career opportunities.

Worlds Of Works gives students a different look at their futures
Wiregrass students were given the opportunity to get a hands on look at jobs around the area.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local 10th through 12th graders walked away from worlds of work with an idea for new possibilities for their future.

World of Works, also known as WOW is a chance to introduce students to wide range of career opportunities. Executive Director for South Alabama Works, Ann Carr, says that the goal is to connect students with the many career opportunities available in the wiregrass.

For the students, they get information directly from the employers and learn about the career fields that exist locally.

Although the event focuses mainly on students, it presents great opportunity to employers, teachers and the families of students. Katie Thomas, the Marketing Manager of South Alabama Works says that the information passed to teachers, trickles down to students and their families resulting in more jobs.

