Staying dry today

SYNOPSIS - Another warm day ahead of us this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s. We will stay dry today and through most of the day tomorrow before the cold front moves through overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Our chance of severe weather is low as the front moves through but its not zero so have ways to get watches and warnings if we do see any overnight. Cooler behind the front on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine returns for the weekend with our next chance of some showers next Tuesday.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 78°. Winds S 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds SE 5-10 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. High near 80°. Winds S 10-20 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 59° 50%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 82° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 84° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

