Several Alabama colleges waive application fees

Alabama Department of Education. (Source: @alabamadeptofed on Twitter)
Alabama Department of Education. (Source: @alabamadeptofed on Twitter)(Source: @alabamadeptofed on Twitter)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Next week, high school students will have the opportunity to participate in the Spring 2023 College Application Campaign from Feb. 20-24, 2023, at no cost.

This is an extension of the event held in October 2022 for thousands of high school seniors. The Alabama Department of Education stated that the key goal of this campaign is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees.

“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”

The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees this week to allow Alabama students participating in ALCAC, Spring 2023, to submit their applications to their institutions at no cost:

UniversityStateUniversityState
Alabama State UniversityALAlabama A&M UniversityAL
Allen UniversitySCAndrew CollegeGA
Auburn University MontgomeryALBirmingham Southern CollegeAL
Brenau UniversityGACumberland UniversityTN
Faulkner UniversityALGeorgia Gwinnett CollegeGA
Georgia Southwestern State UniversityGAHuntingdon CollegeAL
Jacksonville State UniversityALLander UniversitySC
Lincoln TechTNMaryville CollegeTN
Mercer UniversityGAMiles CollegeAL
Mississippi CollegeMSSouth UniversityAL
Spring Hill CollegeALStillman CollegeAL
Talladega CollegeALTroy UniversityAL
Tuskegee UniversityALUnion UniversityTN
University of AlabamaALUniversity of Alabama BirminghamAL
University of Alabama HuntsvilleALUniversity of MobileAL
University of MontevalloALUniversity of New OrleansAL
University of North AlabamaALUniversity of South AlabamaAL
University of TampaFLUniversity of Tennessee SouthernTN
University of West AlabamaALUniversity of West FloridaFL
University of West GeorgiaGAAlabama Community College SystemAL
Bevill State Community CollegeALBishop State Community CollegeAL
Calhoun Community CollegeALCentral Alabama Community CollegeAL
Coastal Alabama Community CollegeALEnterprise State Community CollegeAL
Gadsden State Community CollegeALJefferson State Community CollegeAL
Lawson State Community CollegeALLurleen B. Wallace Community CollegeAL
Northeast Alabama Community CollegeALReid State Technical CollegeAL
Shelton State Community CollegeALSnead State Community CollegeAL
Trenholm State Community CollegeALWallace Community College-DothanAL
Wallace Community College-SelmaALWallace Community College-HancevilleAL

A list of required application codes and information for each participating college can be found here.

Students and parents can also get tips on college scholarships and much more at the Alabama Possible-Cash for College website here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Geneva County woman
Missing Geneva County woman found
Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight talks about rebounding tourism in Dothan during...
Visit Dothan boss “leader in criminal activity,” DOJ claims
A sixth round of child care bonuses is coming to Alabama care providers.
Alabama DHR set to start next round of child care bonuses
Spencer Saad, 19, of Newton, Alabama has been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder along...
Shots fired in Enterprise lead to attempted murder arrest
When Leslie Seale moved to Alabama, she needed a home that fit her tight budget. Hutto Tower...
Claim: Woman died after resident manager refused to check on her

Latest News

Grayson Milner, an 8-year-old, won the 2022-23 ALBBAA Big Buck Photo Contest.
8-year-old wins ALBBAA Big Buck contest
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals
Artist’s concept of the DARPA and Lockheed Martin Hypersonic Air Breathing Weapon Concept...
Lockheed Martin to host career fair Thursday in Troy
Tri-State Community Orchestra
Tri-State Community Orchestra's "Concerto Showcase" Saturday