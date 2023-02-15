Longtime Steelers assistant John Mitchell retiring at 71

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach John Mitchell has retired after nearly three decades with the club
This is a 2022 photo of John Mitchell of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2022 photo of John Mitchell of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Thursday, May 12, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach John Mitchell retired on Wednesday after nearly three decades with the club.

The 71-year-old Mitchell won two Super Bowl rings in 29 seasons with the Steelers after first joining Bill Cowher's staff in 1994 as a defensive line coach. Mike Tomlin retained Mitchell when he replaced Cowher in 2007 then promoted Mitchell to assistant head coach in 2017.

Mitchell, the longest-tenured coach on Pittsburgh's staff by a wide margin, played an integral role in putting together defensive fronts that helped the Steelers win four AFC championships and a pair of Super Bowl titles in 2005 and 2008.

“He has coached some of the best players in this franchise’s illustrious history, and each one of them, to a man, would tell you their success was a direct result of not only Mitch’s coaching acumen, but also his mentorship, leadership and character," Tomlin said in a statement.

Mitchell, a native of Mobile, Alabama, made history when he became the first Black player to play in a game at the University of Alabama in 1971.

He later became the first Black coach at the school shortly after graduating, starting a 50-year career on the sideline that included a stop at LSU, where he became the first Black defensive coordinator in Southeastern Conference history in 1990.

Mitchell's NFL career began in 1991 when he joined Bill Belichick's staff in Cleveland. Mitchell moved on to the Steelers in 1994, where his pupils on the defensive line included five-time Pro Bowl nose tackle Casey Hampton and defensive tackle/end Cam Heyward.

“When you consider (Mitchell's) path, as both a player and coach, Mitch created opportunities in football for young Black men that quite honestly didn’t previously exist," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "He has left an imprint on this franchise, and the sport and culture of football, that will continue well beyond his retirement.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Search for missing Geneva County woman
Missing Geneva County woman found
Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight talks about rebounding tourism in Dothan during...
Visit Dothan boss “leader in criminal activity,” DOJ claims
A sixth round of child care bonuses is coming to Alabama care providers.
Alabama DHR set to start next round of child care bonuses
Spencer Saad, 19, of Newton, Alabama has been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder along...
Shots fired in Enterprise lead to attempted murder arrest
When Leslie Seale moved to Alabama, she needed a home that fit her tight budget. Hutto Tower...
Claim: Woman died after resident manager refused to check on her

Latest News

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) was fouled by Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) as he tried...
Broome, Johnson lead Auburn rout of Missouri 89-56
A month after a tornado ravaged Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights...
Historic civil rights city faces long recovery from tornado
The Southeastern Conference is implementing new rules in an effort to speed up league games.
SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives the ball against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14)...
Alabama’s Charles Bediako ‘day to day’ with knee injury