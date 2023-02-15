Lockheed Martin to host career fair Thursday in Troy

By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lockheed Martin and AIDT are seeking applicants for Missile Assemblers to join their team in Troy.

The job fair will take place Thursday at the Troy Recreation Center, at 601 Enzor Road. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested applicants are asked to bring their photo ID, and resumes are encouraged.

According to AIDT, the pay rate starts at $16 per hour, with automatic annual increases of $1 per hour, and tops out at $26 per hour.

Position Details / Benefits
  • Starting wage is $16/hour with automatic annual increases of $1.00/hour; top out at $26.00/hr.
  • Promotional opportunities with wages up to $31.5Three/hr.
  • 3 weeks vacation plus 40 hours of sick time annually.
  • Company contributions of up to 10% of your base pay toward retirement savings.
  • Eligible college tuition reimbursement on day 1 of employment.
  • Lockheed Martin clothing allowance provided.
  • $1,500 sign-on bonus offered to graduates with active or reinstatable DOD secret clearance.
  • A competitive benefits package includes health/dental/vision/prescription drug coverage, 401K, and life insurance.
General Requirements
  • Previous industrial experience in the assembly of electro/mechanical devices or ordnance assembly will be helpful.
  • Seeking individuals with a dedication to quality and a desire to excel.
  • Must be at least 18 years of age.
  • High School diploma or GED required.
  • Trainees who complete pre-employment training will be required to obtain a security clearance and undergo a complete background investigation and drug screening.
Hours/Work Conditions
  • Mon.-Thurs. & Fri.-Sun.
  • All shifts are available.

