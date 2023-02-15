Gov. Ivey gives grants to support Wiregrass domestic violence shelters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eighteen agencies that assist victims of domestic violence will be receiving additional funding through the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund, Gov. Kay Ivey has announced.

The trust fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2015 and endorsed by then Lt. Gov. Ivey, who continues her support of the program.

“Domestic violence damages lives and destroys families. It unfortunately occurs in every segment of society,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these shelter organizations for the professional assistance they provide to victims across Alabama. These funds will be used to help victims flee volatile situations and find refuge and security in those shelters.”

Funded through a marriage recording fee, the trust fund is managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Funds are issued on a quarterly basis to agencies. Appropriations to each agency are determined by several factors, including service area population and the number of domestic violence occurrences within those service areas.

“Gov. Ivey knows that domestic violence takes its toll on individuals and families and that is why she is so supportive of this trust fund that helps ensure victims have a place to go,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins her in support of these organizations and the valuable work they do in their communities.”

In 2022, ADECA distributed nearly $2 million through the Trust Fund to agencies that provide domestic violence shelter and safe haven for victims.

In this year’s appropriations, the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence was awarded $105,757 from the Trust Fund to conduct monitoring and assist regional domestic violence agencies. The Alabama Office of Prosecution Services is receiving $80,000 to provide training and other support to assist victims and prosecute cases.

Funding for the regional agencies is based directly on the amount of marriage recording fees collected. Those agencies and the areas they serve are:

Safeplace Inc . – Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties.

AshaKiran Inc. – Madison County.

Crisis Services of North Alabama - Jackson, Madison and Morgan counties.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services – Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.

Victim Services Cullman Inc . – Cullman County.

Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama – Walker County.

Second Chance Inc. – Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties.

YWCA of Central Alabama -Blount, St. Clair and Jefferson counties.

SAN Inc. (Turning Point) – Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

SafeHouse of Shelby County - Chilton, Coosa and Shelby counties.

Domestic Violence Intervention Center – Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary Inc. – Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties.

Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center)- Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

The House of Ruth – Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

Penelope House – Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (The Lighthouse) – Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

