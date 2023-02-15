Geneva loves good manners valentine’s luncheon

A new program in Geneva City Schools is helping students learn life skills.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City students walked away with key life skills and experience following the Valentine’s day luncheon Tuesday, February 14th.

The event is a part of the Geneva Loves Manners program, which gives students a chance to better their communication skills and develop good manners.

Geneva City career coach Nikki Dyess believes the program gives students a foundation for being hired by employers and building relationships.

The luncheon is beneficial for both the 7th graders, who are learning proper dining etiquette, and the high schoolers who served them.

For the younger students, they focused on using the right silverware and keeping their elbows off the table.

For the high schoolers in the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), it was a chance to earn certification.

FCCLA students got the chance to practice what they learn in the classroom.

President of FCCLA at Geneva High school, Kaylee Anne Deese, says that the certification is helpful to her as she works in her grandparent’s restaurant.

Students and faculty are looking forward to next year’s luncheon.

