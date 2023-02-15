Fire breaks out at vacant Montgomery motel

Fire officials said the incident happened Tuesday evening.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the second time in nearly three months, authorities are investigating a fire at an abandoned Montgomery lodging facility.

According to Montgomery Fire & Rescue, units responded to the latest incident around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Inn South Avenue, just off West South Boulevard. That’s where the former Freeway Inn sits near Interstate 65. The motel also operated under numerous brands, including Oyo Hotel and Days Inn, before permanently closing in recent years.

It appears squatters have been using the property since the motel’s closure. The doors to the lobby look to be pried open and vandalism can be seen around the property.

The entrance to the abandoned motel is blocked off.
“Upon arrival, units found no signs of fire visible,” said Montgomery Fire/Rescue assistant fire chief Stanley Cooper. “An investigation of the abandoned multi-story motel was conducted and revealed fire inside of two units on the third floor.”

After putting out the fire, Cooper said two searches were conducted, which resulted in no one being found in the building.

Fallen Officers State Holiday
