On the dotted line: Worley signs with Pirates

A special moment for Carroll's Mykala Worley, who has signed to play softball with the Chattahoochie Valley Community College Pirates.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
