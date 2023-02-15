On the dotted line: Worley signs with Pirates
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A special moment for Carroll’s Mykala Worley, who has signed to play softball with the Chattahoochie Valley Community College Pirates.
