A Cold Front Is On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues through Thursday, before a cold front passes Thursday night with a few showers and thunderstorms. There could be a few stronger storms in the mix, but overall severe chances look to be on the lower side. Cooler and drier weather follows for Friday and into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°.  Winds S-SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 80°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 52°.  Winds S/NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Early rain/clouds, then partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 59° 20% early

SAT: Mostly sunny.  Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 76° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 84° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

