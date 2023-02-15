Bed Bath and Beyond to close Dothan location

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bed Bath and Beyond announced the closing of over 150 locations nationwide, and Dothan is now no exception.

According to the retailer’s updated list of store closings, the Dothan location will be closing.

In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

Bed Bath and Beyond isn’t the only Dothan retailer to close its doors soon.

According to their website, Tuesday Morning will be closing its doors across Alabama, including Dothan.

Tuesday Morning announced the closure of 267 locations across the country, leaving just 220 brick-and-mortar stores open for business.

The well-known bargain and discount store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week in an effort to address its “exceedingly burdensome debt.” officials for the company said in a recent statement.

10 Alabama Tuesday Morning locations to close:

Birmingham – 1610 Montclair Road

Birmingham – 5223 U.S. Highway 280

Decatur – 2019 Sixth Avenue Southeast

Dothan – 3114 Ross Clark Circle

Gulf Shores – 1720 Gulf Shores Parkway

Hoover – 1705 Montgomery Highway South

Huntsville – 6275 University Drive NW

Huntsville – 7900 Bailey Cove Road SE

Mobile – 3051 Dauphin Street

Northport – 1695 McFarland Blvd.

No confirmed closing date has been set for either store.

