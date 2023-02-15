Alabama Hospital Association: Over a dozen rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling speaks to state health leaders about rural hospitals potentially closing in Alabama.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over a dozen rural Alabama hospitals are at immediate risk of closing. That’s according to a new report commissioned by the Alabama Hospital Association. An official with the Alabama Hospital Association would not name any of the current at-risk locations at this time.

Larger, urban hospitals might feel the crunch of patients if these rural hospital close up shop.

Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association explains the situation is pretty dire, and patients as well as entire communities can suffer. “I think the reality is we’ve got some hospitals that simply won’t make it,” Dr. Williamson said.

Dr. Don Williamson explains state hospitals have lost $1.5 billion dollars since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals closing for good means people in rural areas would have to drive farther for health care. Dr. Williamson sees another serious issue regarding patients and potential hospital closures. “They’re going to present later in the course of their illness, they’re going to have more advanced disease,” Dr. Williamson said.

It’s not just patients who would be impacted if the rural hospitals close, it’s small towns, and urban hospitals that will have to take on more people.

That’s something that concerns Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“Any of these larger referral facilities will feel the impact of smaller hospitals closing because they will get more patients, they will have to accommodate the need which will then further consolidate care into these larger facilities,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “The brunt of this falls on the population.”

WAFF 48 pressed Dr. Williamson on the specific Alabama hospitals that are at risk of closing, but he wouldn’t disclose that information for a simple reason.

“If people believe that their hospital is on the verge of closure, staff start looking for other jobs,” Dr. Williamson said.

Speaking of jobs, closing up shop could have a huge economic impact on these small communities as well.

“In many counties, rural hospitals are the largest employer or the second largest employer in the area,” Dr. Williamson said. “So if they close, you’ve just lost a lot of jobs.”

Both health leaders explain rising labor costs, supplies, and patients staying longer because they’re more ill makes it harder for hospitals to meet their bottom line.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Geneva County woman
Missing Geneva County woman found
Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight talks about rebounding tourism in Dothan during...
Visit Dothan boss “leader in criminal activity,” DOJ claims
Spencer Saad, 19, of Newton, Alabama has been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder along...
Shots fired in Enterprise lead to attempted murder arrest
When Leslie Seale moved to Alabama, she needed a home that fit her tight budget. Hutto Tower...
Claim: Woman died after resident manager refused to check on her
A sixth round of child care bonuses is coming to Alabama care providers.
Alabama DHR set to start next round of child care bonuses

Latest News

Tri-State Community Orchestra
Tri-State Community Orchestra's "Concerto Showcase" Saturday
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Gov. Ivey gives grants to support Wiregrass domestic violence shelters
Dothan man arrested on child porn charges
Dothan man faces additional child porn charges