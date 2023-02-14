Warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Another cool morning across our area, this afternoon we will see temperatures reach the lower 70s for highs. Warmer tomorrow and Thursday ahead of a cold front that will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Our chance of severe weather is low, but not zero so just make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings if we see any overnight Thursday. Cool behind the front on Friday but a great weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine for the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday!

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds S 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds SE 5-10 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds S 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 58° High: 80° 70%

FRI: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 59° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 39° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 48° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 58° High: 80° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

