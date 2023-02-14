Warm For The Middle Of The Week
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Our warmup continues through Thursday, before a cold front passes Thursday night and cools us for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. A line of showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong, will accompany the front. The weekend looks mostly sunny.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds S-SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 78°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms at night. Low: 58° High: 80° 70% at night
FRI: Early rain/clouds, then sunny. Low: 50° High: 59° 20% early
SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 74° 5%
TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.