Warm For The Middle Of The Week

SYNOPSIS – Our warmup continues through Thursday, before a cold front passes Thursday night and cools us for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. A line of showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong, will accompany the front. The weekend looks mostly sunny.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds S-SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 78°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms at night. Low: 58° High: 80° 70% at night

FRI: Early rain/clouds, then sunny. Low: 50° High: 59° 20% early

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 74° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

