Visit Dothan boss “leader in criminal activity,” DOJ claims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Visit Dothan CEO Aaron McCreight instructed his assistant to make figures for a concert and arts festival “look much better” so the tourism group they headed could fraudulently obtain a bank loan, federal prosecutors claim.

McCreight, then GO Cedar Rapids president, instructed finance director Doug Hargrave to falsify projections to pay Kelly Clarkson, who headlined Newbo Evolve, a three-day Iowa music festival that flopped miserably in 2018.

That information is contained in a Department of Justice memorandum that a judge will consider when he sentences McCreight and Hargrave to a maximum of 30 years on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors are asking that McCreight receive stiffer punishment because he violated public trust and was a “leader in criminal activity.”

According to Hargrave, without lies and deceit, Banker’s Trust would not have made the loan.

“In conversation with Aaron (McCreight) he said that we needed to make this look much better as the bank won’t provide us with the funding needed to make Kelly’s (Clarkson) final payment,” Hargrave wrote in an email to Go Cedar Rapids Board Chairman John Myers. Other possible recipients are redacted.

Prosecutors said GO Cedar Rapids executives falsified budgets and ticket sale projections to increase their line of credit. The bank would ultimately increase the loan from $1.5 million to $2.2 million based on that bogus information.

The festival lost more than $2 million and forced GO Cedar Rapids to cease operations within months.

Prosecutors claim nearly 100 vendors didn’t receive full payment for their services, estimated at $800,000.

The bank president who approved the bad loan was fired.

According to court documents, the United States Probation Office recommends both McCreight and Hargrave pay more than $1.4 Million in restitution payments each.

The also face individual fines of up to $1 million.

William White, McCreight’s attorney, declined comment prior to Thursday, but he and prosecutors have differed on presentence reports.

Unlike the government’s document, McCreight’s sentencing memorandum that contains personal and mitigating information for the judge to consider is sealed and out of public view.

McCreight, also fired, soon landed in Alabama as president and chief executive officer of Visit Dothan, a group like GO Cedar Rapids.

Despite his bank fraud guilty plea, McCreight kept his job but would lose it if he receives prison time on Thursday.

KCRG investigative reporter Ethan Stein contributed to this report.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.