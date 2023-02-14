Two-vehicle crash closes Coffee County road

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash has closed a road closure in Coffee County.

Both north and southbound lanes of Alabama 87 near Coffee County 201 are blocked and will be for an undetermined period of time.

The crash occurred at around 4:30 this afternoon.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating.

