Shots fired in Enterprise lead to attempted murder arrest

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise police have arrested a Newton man in connection with shots fired in Enterprise, February 13.

On February 14, at 4:30 a.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Spencer Saad, 19, of Newton, AL with 3 counts of Attempted Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of an Altered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest comes after EPD responded to the 600 block of College Street on a call for shots fired on February 13, at 10:45 p.m.

A short time later, officers discovered three victims were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Two victims suffered gunshot wounds to arms and the third victim is in critical condition.

According to witnesses, the shooting took place after a verbal altercation at a residence in the 600 block of College Street.

Witnesses reported that as the victims were pulling out of the driveway, the suspect fired multiple rounds into their vehicle.

Saad was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

This shooting is still under investigation and no further information will be released.

