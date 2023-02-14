Pet of the Week; Kind Karo

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY)- On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed one big ball of sunshine from the Dothan Animal Shelter.

Meet Karo, a super chill and laid-back cat that cherish every moment of cuddle time. Karo is a 3-year-old male cat that treasure being a comfort to whom he is connect with. This hefty guy adores attention, but you must watch out he will fall asleep in your arms in a blink of an eye from too much love!

Karo has been neutered and is ready for adoption.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Karo and his adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

