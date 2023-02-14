Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.

On Feb. 4, investigators with Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they made a traffic stop on Highway 79, and made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Jessica Heath.

During the stop, deputies say they brought out narcotics detection K-9 Fila to determine if an odor of narcotics was coming from the car. The canine allegedly rendered a positive alert to the presence of drugs, and officials began to search the car.

After a search, BSCO deputies claim nearly a half-pound of meth was found in a large Ziploc bag, as well as THC resin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Health was arrested on charges of trafficking in meth, importation of a controlled substance, possession of THC resin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

