Georgia lawmaker introduces bill to honor the life and legacy of Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron

Born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934, Hank Aaron grew up during the height of the Jim Crow era.
In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate...
In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.(Source: AP Photo, File)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A measure has been introduced in the U.S. Senate to honor the life and legacy of baseball’s legend Hank Aaron.

Congressman David Scott, member of the House Agriculture Committee, was joined by members of the Georgia delegation to introduce a resolution honoring the life and legacy of the late Henry “Hank” Louis Aaron, who would have celebrated his 89th birthday on February 5.

“I, along with fellow representatives from the great state of Georgia, am deeply privileged to introduce this resolution to honor the illustrious accomplishments of legendary baseball player Hank Aaron,” said Congressman David Scott. “My wife, Alfredia, was Hank Aaron’s sister and we are personally honored to recognize a man who was family to us and a hero to millions of Americans. While being an all-time great player, Hank’s impact is felt far beyond the confines of the ballpark. His presence within the civil rights movement served as a living example of the greatness that is possible when Americans are guaranteed equal footing to pursue their dreams. While we miss Hank every day, we know that his work to advance equality and achieve excellence will reverberate throughout the country for generations to come.”

The introduction of this measure was applauded by the Braves organization, which stated, “Hank Aaron was not only an icon of the Atlanta Braves, but one across the baseball community around the world.  His incredible accomplishments on the field were matched with his community efforts and philanthropy away from the baseball diamond, which made him truly one-of-kind.  We are proud to see Congressman David Scott honor Hank’s legacy with this very special resolution.”

He began his professional baseball career playing in the Negro Leagues before he was eventually signed to the Milwaukee Braves.

He then moved with the Braves to Atlanta, Georgia in 1966 where he would play for the majority of his career.

