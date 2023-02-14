Flowers Hospital Cardiac Rehab Clinic working to restore patients’ heart health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a heart attack, that’s according to the CDC. It is likely some of those patients will experience a second one in their lifetime.

Cardiac rehab is available to prevent that. In the Wiregrass, Flowers Hospital Cardiac Rehab Clinic is on a mission of prevention.

“I was like everybody in denial, a middle-aged male that thought I was in good shape, went to my internist and found out that I had congestive heart failure,” Archie Solomon, a heart patient, said.

It was news Solomon didn’t expect.

“I actually thought I had COVID,” Solomon said.

Solomon had congestion in his head and chest, but he said the tell-tell signs of heart failure, such as pain in his arm or chest, were not there.

“One of the nurses here claims that I was in denial, and I think I was until I actually went under the knife and went through surgery,” Solomon said.

He learned the hard reality that heart disease has no respect for gender or age.

“It always can be you,” Solomon said.

That denial turned into acceptance.

“I was 85 to 90-percent blocked in four major arteries, so that was kind of scary,” Solomon said.

After undergoing a quadruple bypass, Solomon became a patient at the Flowers Hospital Cardiac Rehab Clinic.

“I am very blessed I am alive,” Solomon said.

He has been active in this program for nearly a year now.

“I don’t have to continue to come, but coming makes me accountable for looking out for myself,” Solomon said.

Jon Joiner is the director of Cardiovascular Services.

“The comfort, the exercise, and the comradery, and they do hold each other accountable for their visits here,” Joiner said.

Joiner said the clinic customizes care plans for each person based on their individual needs.

“Primarily it’s patients that’s had heart attacks or valve issues or that had stints or those types of open-heart surgery,” Joiner said.

In recent years, Joiner said the clinic has seen an increase in patients and the average age has changed.

“We’re seeing much younger people now than we did, and it was not as common,” Joiner said. “It was very uncommon when we first started this program.”

Sometimes patients say they have gym resources at home, but Joiner explains what they don’t have.

“Four wonderful people that are here with them that are watching them, and they’re paying attention to their symptoms, and their taking their blood pressure, and they’re keeping up with them,” Joiner said.

The clinic has been active since the late 90′s and plans to continue to care for the hearts of their patients for many more years to come.

The Flowers Hospital Cardiac Rehab Clinic allows patients to come in to be monitored at the start, then come back and stay part of the gym regularly.

