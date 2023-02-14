On the dotted line: Barnes inks with Rams
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - A dream come true for Wicksburg’s Kylie Barnes as she is continuing her softball career at the University of Mobile next season.
