On the dotted line: Barnes inks with Rams

A dream come true for Wicksburg's Kylie Barnes as she is continuing her softball career at the University of Mobile next season.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - A dream come true for Wicksburg’s Kylie Barnes as she is continuing her softball career at the University of Mobile next season.

