Community colleges pump billions back into Alabama economy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The education sector of Alabama is helping not just the students, but the state itself.

According to a recent economic impact report released on Monday, students and alumni of colleges within the Alabama Community College System add $6.6 billion to Alabama’s economy and represent one of every 27 jobs statewide.

This report was released by Lightcast, a labor market analysis company.

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) provides an economic impact near $164 million annually and supports about 3,000 jobs in the Wiregrass.

“We are so pleased to see the Wallace Community College-Dothan results from the Lightcast economic impact analysis,” said Dr. Linda C. Young, WCCD President. “We have always known that Wallace makes a deep, lasting impact on our students and our community, but to see the measurable economic outcomes of our mission is incredibly inspiring.”

In addition to WCCD, Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) added $78.9 million to the College’s service area economy for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This is the equivalent of nearly 1,100 jobs throughout the region.

“This report shows that Enterprise State is following its mission ‘to improve our communities by providing students with excellent opportunities to further their education and enter the workforce,’” said ESCC President Danny Long. “We are providing rigorous education and essential training that is funneling back into our local economy in a number of ways, and we are continually moving forward with projects and programs that we hope will increase that return to the community.”

Lightcast analyzed data from the 2021 fiscal year for this research. The report used data including academic and financial reports from ACCS colleges, as well industry and employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau.

The full report can be found at www.accs.edu/impact.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.