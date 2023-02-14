Abbeville lady Yellow Jackets advance to Sweet 16 with win over Cottonwood
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville lady Yellow Jackets use a big fourth quarter to beat Cottonwood and secure a spot in the Sweet 16.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.