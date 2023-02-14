Abbeville lady Yellow Jackets advance to Sweet 16 with win over Cottonwood

Abbeville hold off Cottonwood at home by a final of 41-27 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2020.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville lady Yellow Jackets use a big fourth quarter to beat Cottonwood and secure a spot in the Sweet 16.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Geneva County woman
Missing Geneva County woman found
When Leslie Seale moved to Alabama, she needed a home that fit her tight budget. Hutto Tower...
Claim: Woman died after resident manager refused to check on her
A Houston County home fire scene on February 13, 2023.
One dead in Columbia fire
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Suspected killer won’t contest bond revocation
Clinton Dale Hillman, 31, of Dothan
Dothan man charged with Sexual Torture

Latest News

Abbeville hold off Cottonwood at home by a final of 41-27 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the...
Lady Yellow Jackets on to the Sweet 16
A dream come true for Wicksburg's Kylie Barnes as she is continuing her softball career at the...
On the dotted line: Barnes inks with Rams
Kevin Steele will return to the Crimson Tide coaching staff as defensive coordinator, and Tommy...
Alabama football officially announces new coaching staff hires
A dream come true for Wicksburg's Kylie Barnes as she is continuing her softball career at the...
On the dotted line: Barnes inks with Rams