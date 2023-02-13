Warmer Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warmer days are on the way to the Wiregrass ahead of a late-week rain maker. High temperatures will culminate Thursday as we approach 80°, followed by showers and a few thunderstorms later Thursday night. We’re monitoring for potential severe weather, but the risk looks low at this point. We’ll be cooler heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°.  Winds light SW/SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°.  Winds SSE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

THU: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms at night. Low: 58° High: 80° 70% at night

FRI: Early rain/clouds, then sunny. Low: 50° High: 59° 20% early

SAT: Sunny.  Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 68° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 74° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

