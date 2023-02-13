Warmer Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warmer days are on the way to the Wiregrass ahead of a late-week rain maker. High temperatures will culminate Thursday as we approach 80°, followed by showers and a few thunderstorms later Thursday night. We’re monitoring for potential severe weather, but the risk looks low at this point. We’ll be cooler heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds light SW/SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds SSE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

THU: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms at night. Low: 58° High: 80° 70% at night

FRI: Early rain/clouds, then sunny. Low: 50° High: 59° 20% early

SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 68° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 74° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.