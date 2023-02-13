Troy University to host Alabama Archeological Society Conference

Coming up at Troy University
Coming up at Troy University(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Archeologists from across Alabama are gathering in Pike County next weekend to share new findings in the field with their peers, college students, and the general public.

“It’s people from all over the state doing all different types of archeology and all different time periods, and this is just a way to come together to share their findings with the archeology community and with also interested public as well,” said Associate Anthropology professor Dr. Stephen Carmody.

Carmody says some findings date back eight to ten thousand years.

Organizers of this conference hope they can teach people today about people who lived centuries, even millennia, before our own time.

“This allows our archeology program to showcase what we have to offer, what me and my students, people who work in archeology campus, the type of research we do and contributions we are trying to make,” said Carmody.

Alabama Archaeological Society Conference
Alabama Archaeological Society Conference(Troy University)

The Alabama Archaeological Society Conference will be held on Saturday, February 18.

Sunday, February 19th, is Junior Archaeology Day at the Troy Arboretum for K - 6 Students.

The last time Troy University hosted the Archaeological Society Conference was in 2016.

Troy University students will also share their findings from caves across the state.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed generic
Pike County crash kills pedestrian
(Sample Card) The Benefit Card will replace the paper vouchers issued in the past. Seniors are...
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors
Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
Ozark City Schools
Bean Bros open new shop with Ozark City Schools
An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of...
Alabama congressman calls for abolishing U.S. Dept. of Education

Latest News

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at historic Alabama church
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Suspected killer won’t contest bond revocation
Tripp Caudle (L) pictured with sister Collins Caudle (R) during their first reunion since her...
WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue hosts Beach Safety Tryouts in an effort to hire more lifeguards...
PCB Fire Rescue Hosts Beach Safety Tryouts