One presumed dead in Columbia fire

At least one person escaped the house and received medical treatment, according to reliable but unofficial reports.
A Houston County home fire scene on February 13, 2023.
A Houston County home fire scene on February 13, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is possibly dead in a Houston County house fire Monday, but the victim’s body could not immediately be in located in the rubble.

The fire occurred along Wymes Road on the outskirts of Columbia about 7:00 a.m.

At least one person escaped the house and received medical treatment, according to reliable but unofficial reports.

Sheriff Donald Valenza told News 4 that another person could be inside the home that authorities were searching.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Suspected killer won’t contest bond revocation
Pedestrian killed generic
Pike County crash kills pedestrian
Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
Dothan game winner over Enterprise
Dothan boys basketball captures area title in thriller over Enterprise
(Sample Card) The Benefit Card will replace the paper vouchers issued in the past. Seniors are...
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors

Latest News

Coming up at Troy University
Troy University to host Alabama Archeological Society Conference
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at historic Alabama church
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Suspected killer won’t contest bond revocation
Tripp Caudle (L) pictured with sister Collins Caudle (R) during their first reunion since her...
WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery