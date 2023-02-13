One presumed dead in Columbia fire
At least one person escaped the house and received medical treatment, according to reliable but unofficial reports.
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is possibly dead in a Houston County house fire Monday, but the victim’s body could not immediately be in located in the rubble.
The fire occurred along Wymes Road on the outskirts of Columbia about 7:00 a.m.
At least one person escaped the house and received medical treatment, according to reliable but unofficial reports.
Sheriff Donald Valenza told News 4 that another person could be inside the home that authorities were searching.
This story will be updated.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.