One dead in Columbia fire

At least one person escaped the house and received medical treatment, according to reliable but unofficial reports.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: According to Houston County Corner Robert Byrd, one person has died following an early morning fire.

The victim has been identified as JC Bivens, 74, of Columbia.

ORIGINAL:

One person is possibly dead in a Houston County house fire Monday, but the victim’s body could not immediately be in located in the rubble.

The fire occurred along Wymes Road on the outskirts of Columbia about 7:00 a.m.

At least one person escaped the house and received medical treatment, according to reliable but unofficial reports.

Sheriff Donald Valenza told News 4 that another person could be inside the home that authorities were searching.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Suspected killer won’t contest bond revocation
Search for missing Geneva County woman
Missing Geneva County woman found
Clinton Dale Hillman, 31, of Dothan
Dothan man charged with Sexual Torture
Pedestrian killed generic
Pike County crash kills pedestrian

Latest News

Dothan City Schools
2023-2024 DCS District Teachers of the Year Announced
A new family care practice is bridging the gap in rural healthcare for the town of Cottonwood.
Cottonwood family care practice working to bridge the healthcare gap in rural Alabama
Laura Weber talks Landmark Park upcoming events.
Laura Weber talks Landmark Park upcoming events
News4 brings you what you need to know about a new Black History Month Event in Dothan, The...
The Underground Railroad: Interactive Journey with Harriet Tubman