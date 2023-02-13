One dead in Columbia fire
At least one person escaped the house and received medical treatment, according to reliable but unofficial reports.
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: According to Houston County Corner Robert Byrd, one person has died following an early morning fire.
The victim has been identified as JC Bivens, 74, of Columbia.
ORIGINAL:
One person is possibly dead in a Houston County house fire Monday, but the victim’s body could not immediately be in located in the rubble.
The fire occurred along Wymes Road on the outskirts of Columbia about 7:00 a.m.
Sheriff Donald Valenza told News 4 that another person could be inside the home that authorities were searching.
This story will be updated.
