One dead in Columbia fire

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: According to Houston County Corner Robert Byrd, one person has died following an early morning fire.

The victim has been identified as JC Bivens, 74, of Columbia.

ORIGINAL:

One person is possibly dead in a Houston County house fire Monday, but the victim’s body could not immediately be in located in the rubble.

The fire occurred along Wymes Road on the outskirts of Columbia about 7:00 a.m.

At least one person escaped the house and received medical treatment, according to reliable but unofficial reports.

Sheriff Donald Valenza told News 4 that another person could be inside the home that authorities were searching.

This story will be updated.

