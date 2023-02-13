More sunshine today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s! We will warm up with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The warm afternoons will stick around through most of the week, a cold front will move in late on Thursday and bring the chance of rain. We will keep an eye on it for the chance of some stronger storms but our overall threat looks low right now. Cool behind the front with highs in the upper 50s on Friday. The weekend looks great for the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 68°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - A few clouds. Low near 43°. Winds Light W 0%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny. High near 73°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 76° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 58° High: 80° 60%

FRI: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 59° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 46° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 52° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

