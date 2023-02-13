Missing Geneva County woman found

Search for missing Geneva County woman
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A missing Geneva County woman has been found safe.

The search for a Geneva County woman is over after Geneva County Police confirm that Savannah Copes, 23, is now safe at home with her family.

Copes had been missing since January 15 and was last seen in Slocomb, Alabama.

Her family had not heard from her and were worried something could happen to her as she was assumed to be living on the streets.

The sheriff’s office said she was found in Tallahassee over the weekend.

