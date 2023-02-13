Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries

The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.
The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people were injured after a head-on crash in Jackson County.

On Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a sedan was traveling southbound on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge. A pick-up truck was traveling northbound.

At some point, officials say the sedan driver crossed the centerline and colllided with the pick-up truck.

The sedan driver was reported with serious injuries, while the pick-up truck driver and the passenger came away with minor.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Suspected killer won’t contest bond revocation
A Houston County home fire scene on February 13, 2023.
One dead in Columbia fire
Search for missing Geneva County woman
Missing Geneva County woman found
Clinton Dale Hillman, 31, of Dothan
Dothan man charged with Sexual Torture
Pedestrian killed generic
Pike County crash kills pedestrian

Latest News

A Houston County home fire scene on February 13, 2023.
One dead in Columbia fire
Dothan City Schools
2023-2024 DCS District Teachers of the Year Announced
A new family care practice is bridging the gap in rural healthcare for the town of Cottonwood.
Cottonwood family care practice working to bridge the healthcare gap in rural Alabama
Laura Weber talks Landmark Park upcoming events.
Laura Weber talks Landmark Park upcoming events
News4 brings you what you need to know about a new Black History Month Event in Dothan, The...
The Underground Railroad: Interactive Journey with Harriet Tubman