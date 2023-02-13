Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people were injured after a head-on crash in Jackson County.
On Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a sedan was traveling southbound on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge. A pick-up truck was traveling northbound.
At some point, officials say the sedan driver crossed the centerline and colllided with the pick-up truck.
The sedan driver was reported with serious injuries, while the pick-up truck driver and the passenger came away with minor.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.