Dothan man charged with Sexual Torture
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been charged with multiple Sexual Torture counts after a police investigation ended with an arrest Sunday.
According to a DPD release, the suspect, Clinton Dale Hillman, 31, of Dothan, was arrested February 12.
He was charged with 3 counts of Sexual Torture.
The arrest came after Dothan Police began investigating a possible sexual abuse case involving a juvenile victim under the age of 16.
The crimes are alleged to have been committed in January of 2022.
His bond was set at $180,000.00.
Due to the nature of this case and the Alabama Juvenile Privacy Laws, no further information will be released.
