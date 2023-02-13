Dothan man charged with Sexual Torture

Clinton Dale Hillman, 31, of Dothan(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been charged with multiple Sexual Torture counts after a police investigation ended with an arrest Sunday.

According to a DPD release, the suspect, Clinton Dale Hillman, 31, of Dothan, was arrested February 12.

He was charged with 3 counts of Sexual Torture.

The arrest came after Dothan Police began investigating a possible sexual abuse case involving a juvenile victim under the age of 16.

The crimes are alleged to have been committed in January of 2022.

His bond was set at $180,000.00.

Due to the nature of this case and the Alabama Juvenile Privacy Laws, no further information will be released.

