Dothan Housing taking donations for Selma disaster relief

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is accepting donations and supplies that will go to assist in restoration efforts in Selma after the January 12 tornado outbreak.

Items being requested for donation include, but are not limited to:

Cleaning supplies

Sanitary items

Baby formula

Diapers

Work gloves

Tarps

Bedding

Yard tools

Water

Coats and jackets

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Feminine hygiene products

Any donations can be brought to Dothan Housing’s headquarters at the Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center (OCHEC), located at 1001 Montana Street, during regular business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m.) Items will be collected from now until February 24.

If you need more information on this or other community contribution efforts, or need to organize a drop-off, you can contact Dothan Housing Communications Coordinator Leah Gunn at lgunn@dothanhousing.org or call (334) 589-3357.

