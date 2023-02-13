Cottonwood family care practice working to bridge the healthcare gap in rural Alabama

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - A new family care practice is bridging the gap in rural healthcare for the town of Cottonwood.

Dr. Jessica Jones is a family nurse practitioner and CEO of Modern Health Family Care. She opened the doors to her practice this year and is working to provide care for her community.

“Our goal is to make healthcare more personable, make it more convenient and make it more affordable,” Jones, DNP, APRN, FNP-B, said.

Jones practiced in hospital medicine, critical care, and emergency room. She is a certified family nurse practitioner and initially trained in family medicine. She is no stranger to Cottonwood. This is her hometown and after practicing in numerous states around the country like California, New York and Florida, she decided it was time to return home.

“Everyone here is like family,” Jones said. “So, I definitely believe you should take care of home first.”

She thought of this idea of opening her own practice in Southeast Alabama during the pandemic.

“I was surprised by how many primary care practices that were not open during that time, and I witnessed a lot of people in the community who suffer because they didn’t have those resources,” Jones said. “So, I really took time to think, ‘How could I make this situation better if it was to happen again?’ Because honestly, we are still facing a crisis at this time.”

Jones’ goal is to improve access to primary care in rural Alabama.

“At the end of the day, people need resources, and people want convenient resources,” Jones said. “So, when I started this I definitely took time to think about what the patients needed, what their families needed.”

Part of that is extended office hours through “Premium Primary Care Services.”

“Patients have the ability to request for before hour and after hour visits,” Jones said. “We definitely dedicate to our students and our farmers here in the area if they are going to work, they are able to come in before the practice opens.”

Other programs are available beyond the patient’s needs, but for the caregivers as well, whether they are in person or virtual.

“If they are not in the area, and they have a family member who comes here, we’ll offer them virtual visits,” Jones said. “So, although they are not here, but their family member is here, they can still virtually visit into the clinic, and they can be a part of that visit as well.”

They adhere to patients’ tangible needs through mobile services by delivering medication when patients can’t pick it up, all to bridge the gap.

Jones tells us the community support has been overwhelming and she is thankful.

